Judge rules iPod recording can't be played in Nicholson-Vey murder plot retrial

An iPod recording of Angela Nicholson and Curtis Vey, ex-lovers who are accused of conspiring to murder their respective former spouses, cannot be used as Crown evidence in the pair's retrial.

Justice Catherine Dawson made her decision about the recording in Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench Monday morning. A new trial is set to begin there this week.

Dawson is not making the reasons for her decision public.

In 2016, Nicholson and Vey were convicted of conspiring to kill their former partners, Brigitte Vey and Jim Taylor, in 2013.

That conviction was overturned in 2016, however, when a Court of Appeal judge granted them a new trial. The judge who granted the retrial said the Crown's case was "largely" based on three things, including the iPod recording of Nicholson and Vey.

During court Monday, the pair sat on opposite sides of the defendant's box, saying nothing to each other.

Following Dawson's decision, a break was called to allow lawyers to wade through Dawson's 73-page decision.

When court resumed, Crown prosecutor Lori O'Connor said she did not plan to present any further evidence. The defence also said they had no evidence to call.