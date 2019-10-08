Inquest to probe death of Sask. woman who died in police custody in 2017

A coroner's inquest will be held in Regina in connection with the 2017 death of a woman in police custody.

In September 2017, Deanna Whitecap, 46, was found unresponsive in her cell at the RCMP detachment in Indian Head, Sask.

A news release said medical personnel performed CPR but couldn't revive her.

Whitecap was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A coroner's inquest is normally called if someone dies while in a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is convinced the death was entirely due to natural causes.

An inquest is asked to determine the medical cause and manner of death. The inquest's jury is asked to make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The inquest will be held Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Regina.

