Sask. inquest jury recommends clearer communication between jails and hospitals

Jurors at a coroner's inquest in Regina are recommending better communication between hospitals and jails.

The inquest into the death of 39-year-old Vance Bellegarde wrapped up earlier this week in Regina. Bellegarde died at the Regina Correctional Centre on Aug. 6, 2020, after being transferred to the correctional centre from a local hospital.

The jurors made seven recommendations aimed at the Regina Correctional Centre, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

The key recommendations include:

Inmates coming from hospital showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms should be placed in medical cells, or designated withdrawal cells, with more frequent checks by correctional officers.

If an inmate is showing signs of distress, all intake forms concerning physical health should be reviewed to establish a health baseline.

The "discharge summary" for people in custody should be clear and concise to prevent misinterpretation by other health-care professionals.

The jury was unable to determine the exact cause and manner of Bellegarde's death.