Sask. inquest jury recommends clearer communication between jails and hospitals
Jurors at a coroner's inquest into a death at the Regina Correctional Centre are recommending better communication between hospitals and jails.
Vance Bellegarde died at Regina Correctional Centre in August 2020
Jurors at a coroner's inquest in Regina are recommending better communication between hospitals and jails.
The inquest into the death of 39-year-old Vance Bellegarde wrapped up earlier this week in Regina. Bellegarde died at the Regina Correctional Centre on Aug. 6, 2020, after being transferred to the correctional centre from a local hospital.
The jurors made seven recommendations aimed at the Regina Correctional Centre, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.
The key recommendations include:
- Inmates coming from hospital showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms should be placed in medical cells, or designated withdrawal cells, with more frequent checks by correctional officers.
- If an inmate is showing signs of distress, all intake forms concerning physical health should be reviewed to establish a health baseline.
- The "discharge summary" for people in custody should be clear and concise to prevent misinterpretation by other health-care professionals.
The jury was unable to determine the exact cause and manner of Bellegarde's death.