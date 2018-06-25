Inquest into death of Saskatoon man after crashing stolen truck to resume today

A coroner's inquest into the death of a Saskatoon man will resume in Saskatoon on Monday.

Jordan Lafond, 21, died after a stolen truck he was in crashed on the outskirts of the city in 2016.

The inquest was originally set to begin in March, but was postponed after a lawyer became sick.

It's still not clear whether the crash killed Lafond or if police could have played a role in his death.

Initially, Saskatoon police said Lafond was found underneath the tire of the truck that had crashed near Bethlehem High School.

However, several months later, former police chief Clive Weighill said an officer used his knee to subdue Lafond and that he was handcuffed. Officers said they believed he was resisting arrest.

In March, Lafond's family said they were disappointed after the postponement and wanted more information in his death.

Four of the jurors are Indigenous. Three of them were selected from a specially-selected pool of Indigenous people after a request was made by the family.

A coroner's inquest is designed to look into how a person died and make recommendations as to how a similar death might be avoided in the future. Inquests are not designed to assign blame or lay criminal charges.

The inquest will start Monday morning at Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench.The hearing is expected to last all week.