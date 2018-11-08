Inmate on remand dies at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre

An inmate at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre has died.

The man was on remand awaiting trial, according to a provincial government news release issued Thursday morning.

He was found unresponsive in his bunk and was pronounced dead at approximately 1:30 p.m. CST Wednesday. His next of kin have been notified, said the statement.

The police are investigating this matter and the ministry will conduct an internal investigation. The death is also being reviewed by the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service.

The Saskatoon jail houses inmates serving sentences of two years or less and those on remand.