Foul play not suspected in death of 28-year-old inmate at Saskatoon jail: ministry

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing says foul play is not suspected in the death of a 28-year-old inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Monday.

The man, who was on remand, was found unresponsive in his cell and declared dead at about 1:10 a.m. CST, the ministry said.

The Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the man's death. The ministry will also be conducting an internal investigation.

The ministry said the man's death was not related to COVID-19. His next of kin has been notified.