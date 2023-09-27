Sask.-based Indigenous Sports Academy continues to grow in its 3rd year

It was only the second exhibition game of the season, but the Indigenous Sports Academy (ISA) Eagles took flight with a 10-1 win over the Notre Dame Hounds.

The ISA, which is located in Saskatoon and is nwo in its third year, is part of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) in the U-17 division. The CSSHL has 70 teams in multiple age divisions from 19 'sport schools' across Canada and the United States.

Courage Bear, director of hockey operations and one of the founders of the ISA, said the school is a perfect fit for young Indigenous athletes.

"First and foremost it allows kids to pursue their outside passion, but it also combines education with academics," Bear said.

WATCH | Indigenous Sports Academy continues to grow: Indigenous Sports Academy in Sask. continues to grow Duration 2:57 The Indigenous Sports Academy's U-17 prep hockey team is entering it's second full season in the CSSHL. Taking on other prep school hockey teams from across Canada and the United States, the academy gives Indigenous students a place to thrive and grow on and off the ice.

The majority of ISA's players come from Saskatchewan, but there are some from Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. All are Indigenous. Not only does that make the school unique, it's a point of pride.

Chancy Jack is a second-year goaltender from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, located 80 kilometres east of Regina.

"Being able to represent my people and, like, the native culture, and being able to represent is really what I like," said Jack. "You never hear of an Indigenous sports academy."

Chancy Jack warms up before a hockey game. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

The life of a student athlete is busy. With a limited amount of ice time in Saskatoon, their academic schedule is adapted to practices and games.

The players attend Estey School in Saskatoon. Daine Thomas, a third-year forward from Ochapowace First Nation, said it can get hectic.

"We usually go to school in the morning, but if we have morning practice then we are on the ice at eight and done by nine, then we go to class," said Thomas. "So I just switch back and forth."

Indigenous Sports Academy Eagles forward Daine Thomas (10) warms up. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

Bear said life outside of hockey and school is just as important at ISA.

"There's a cultural component, there's a personal development component, there's athletics and academics. That's the end goal is we're putting our future leaders and people that are going to contribute in a positive way in the future to society," said Bear.

Greg Slobozian, head coach of the ISA Eagles, has years of experience at elite levels of hockey, including coaching the Saskatoon Stars of the Saskatchewan Female Midget-AAA Hockey League to multiple Esso Cups.

"So obviously the academic part is number 1, but then their culture and, you know, where they come from, we have a strong component of that as well," said Slobozian. "So they understand being part of something bigger than themselves is very, very important."

Indigenous Sports Academy Eagles head coach Greg Slobozian stands on the bench. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

Five players from last year's Eagles roster have graduated and are now playing at the junior level. This gives current players something to aspire to.

"Improve as much as I can, you know, try to get onto a junior team," said Jack.

"To get better and grow as a player," said Thomas. "Help my teammates out, be a good team and have lots of fun."

In terms of competition, the goal for Bear and other staff is to continue to grow and add teams at the U-15 boys and prep-girls levels, with a long-term goal of possibly adding different sports.

But they don't want to lose sight of the bigger picture — developing the lives of Indigenous youth.

"We don't talk about winning ever. It's all about the process and just becoming a better person every time we're out," said Slobozian

"Reconciliation," said Bear. "We use the term a lot and I think if we can facilitate and play a role and be a positive outlet for our athletes, but also be a positive image for the Indigenous community, and that's that's a part of our goal."