Indigenous play described as 'artistic ceremony' staging in Saskatoon

A new production staging in Saskatoon is being called "artistic ceremony."

Kamloopa is a comedic play that tells a matriarchal story of three Indigenous women who learn what it means to honour themselves and their culture.

The play takes place on a trip to Kamloopa — the largest powwow on the west coast of Canada — and it shows how the women reclaim identity and strength through help from their ancestors.

"We're calling Kamloopa artistic ceremony," said Kim Senklip Harvey, the playwright and director.

"We're also saying that this is not Canadian theatre. This is Indigenous theatre, this is matriarchal theatre and within that, it's really ceremony."

The play is focused around the seven grandmother teachings, according to Harvey, which are wisdom, love, truth, humility, honesty, respect and courage.

"Those teachings really guided the way we worked," she said.

"For Indigenous ways of working we gather around in circles a lot of the time. It puts us on the same page. There's no one person in charge. For me it's about collecting the wisdom that lives within the group of people who gather."

Although the play deals with emotional themes, Harvey says there are plenty of laughs to be had.

"I wanted to be strategic, but I also was craving comedy from our Indigenous women," she said.

Some of the funniest people Harvey knows are Indigenous women, she said, and it was important for her to reflect that.

"I really wanted our people to come to the room and laugh because I think Canadians are sometimes putting Indigenous people in an unfair and [dishonest] position where all the headlines are trauma-based," she said.

"That is not the full scope of who we are. I wanted to create whole, full, spherical Indigenous women. It's Indigenous matriarchal theatre."

The production runs until Oct. 28 at Persephone Theatre's Backstage Stage.

It is a collaboration between Persephone, Gordon Tootoosis Nikaniwin Theatre and Western Canada Theatre.

