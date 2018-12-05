Skip to Main Content
Indian Head schools placed under 'hold and secure' after fireworks set off

The elementary and high schools in Indian Head closed its doors Monday morning after administrators believed they heard gunfire.

RCMP say two schools in Indian Head, Sask. were shut down for half an hour after administrators thought they heard gunfire. (CBC)

RCMP were called to Indian Head Elementary and Indian Head High School at about 9:50 a.m. CST after hearing what they believed were multiple gunshots.

The noise was later determined to be fireworks.

The hold and secure was lifted roughly half an hour later.

Anyone with information on who may have been responsible for lighting the fireworks is asked to contact Indian Head RCMP.

Indian Head is located 67 kilometres east of Regina.

