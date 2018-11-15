In Saskatoon, vendor-paid trips for health-care employees are allowed, but expert says 'it shouldn't be'

An expert on business ethics says public health-care employees shouldn't be taking all-expense paid trips even though the Saskatoon Health Region's policy suggests it's OK to do so.

"It shouldn't be happening," said Maureen Kilgour, an associate professor in the Business and Administration department at the University of Winnipeg.

"Workers are there as trustees of the public and have extra obligations not only to avoid conflict of interest but to avoid the perception of a conflict of interest."

Workers are there as trustees of the public and have extra obligations not only to avoid conflict of interest but to avoid the perception of a conflict of interest. - Maureen Kilgour, University of Winnipeg associate professor

Maureen Kilgour, an associate professor in the Business and Administration department at the University of Winnipeg, says that public-sector employees must maintain trust and cannot appear to be in a conflict of interest. (University of Winnipeg )

This week, CBC News reported that a manager at eHealth, along with a handful of employees, had broken the agency's policy that all-expenses-paid trips should be declined.

Saskatoon's old policy in effect

However, the same thing is happening above board in Saskatoon, where vendor-paid trips are allowed. Regions have amalgamated, but until new rules can be drafted for the new single provincial health region, Saskatoon's old policy will stay in effect.

That's a problem for Kilgour.

Kilgour said that the courts have been clear on the key difference between the private and public sectors when it comes to conflict of interest. For public employees, perceived conflict must be avoided.

"The person on the street might have questions about why you are getting a gift, why you are making the decisions you are making, what you've promised in exchange for the gift. It's really that people might perceive that there is something coming," she said.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter has directed officials to expedite a review of the Saskatoon policy. (Craig Edwards/CBC)

Health minister wants 'consistent' policy

Kilgour is not alone in her concern with the policy in Saskatoon. Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter said he is anxious to get to work to find uniformity in rules on conflict of interest.

"I want as quickly as possible to have a consistent policy right across the province for health-care officials on dealing with matters like this," he said.

I want as quickly as possible to have a consistent policy right across the province for health-care officials on dealing with matters like this. - Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter

Reiter has directed officials to expedite a review of the Saskatoon policy.

As that work begins, Kilgour is offering some advice. When dealing with the idea of private-sector companies paying to support the public sector, officials should ask two questions.

"What are we giving up? And what is at risk?"

If public trust is at risk, Kilgour argued, then it is something that must be avoided, and officials should craft policy that avoids any hint of conflict of interest. The test, she said is simple.

"Could someone see this in the wrong light? Yes. Then we don't do it."