Improper disposal of smoking material blamed for massive condo blaze

A massive fire that destroyed a condo building in Saskatoon's Sutherland neighbourhood on Saturday was caused by the improper disposal of smoking material.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator determined the blaze broke out on the ground floor exterior of the building's northwest corner.

Crews arrived on scene around midnight Friday. The roof of the three-storey building, at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue, was fully on fire.

Several buildings on 108th Street W. were also evacuated, and the road was completely closed to traffic.

Firefighters rescued several people from their condo units, officials said. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

An excavating company was called in to help ensure hot spots had been extinguished and reduce the risk of further collapse. (Saskatoon Fire Department) The fire wasn't fully under control until about 5 a.m. Saturday. Part of the structure was taken down by an excavation company to ensure all hot spots had been extinguished and to prevent further collapse.

Maj. Mike Hoeft, area commander for the Salvation Army Saskatchewan, told CBC News the organization arranged hotel rooms for 12 families displaced by the fire on Saturday.

The damage is estimated at $5 million and the site has been turned over to the condominium boards' property management company and required to be secured.