Prince Albert man says late wife suffered for years due to faulty hip replacement

Leonard Blocka says his wife Linda suffered needlessly for years after doctors replaced her hip with a titanium device.

The American company that manufactured the replacement later recalled the product.

Blocka realized that his wife's situation was not unique after watching a CBC News national investigation into medical implants.

Linda Blocka died March 29, 2017 of a blood clot.

Leonard said his wife's problems began not long after getting a Zimmer-brand titanium joint in 2009. It began as discomfort and then escalated.

"It progressed to severe pain over the years, limiting her mobility, length of time she could be on her feet and the overall quality of her life," he said.

"Tasks that had brought enjoyment now were a source of frustration."

Leonard said the couple saw various doctors. He said that X-rays and scans revealed no problem with the replacement joint. He said they learned later that the problems with the replacement manifested when she was mobile, but she was stationary for the scans.

Finally, in the fall of 2016, she went to an orthopedic surgeon in Saskatoon.

"He informed her that Zimmer titanium joint hip device used in her surgery had been taken off the market and should never have been used in the first place," he said.

"When she had the hip replaced for the second time it was confirmed that all her hip problems were indeed caused by the previous Zimmer hip product. The socket had been loose."

The titanium joint was replaced with a porcelain alternative. Leonard said that, within a week of surgery, her pain had gone.

Leonard is still angry more than a year after his wife's death.

"I have anger towards the Zimmer hip device that not only caused her years of pain but the need for this second surgery," he said.

"I want the public to question any procedure involving the need for a medical device."