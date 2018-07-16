Impaired driving of a golf cart, $1,044 speeding ticket among Country Thunder offences: police

A driver on Highway 11 speeding to the Country Thunder Music Festival was slapped with a hefty fine by Saskatoon police, while another man was charged by RCMP after reportedly taking a golf cart on an intoxicated joy ride.

Police said the highway driver was caught driving 182 km/h on Saturday, more than 70 kilometres per hour over the legal driving limit.

"What are you willing to risk other people's lives for?" tweeted the SPS Traffic Unit. "This simply makes zero sense."

The tweet said the car was impounded and the driver was given a $1,044 fine.

Golf cart joy ride

On Sunday, RCMP charged a man for impaired driving after he allegedly drove a golf cart on festival grounds while "highly intoxicated."

Other incidents police responded to included several assaults, including one assault with weapon.

RCMP released their final numbers from the festival Monday.

They responded to 145 calls for service, laid 19 criminal code charges and held 39 people in custody.

Other than that, RCMP thanked attendees of the festival for a "relatively smooth and pleasant weekend."