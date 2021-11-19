12.5 per cent of Sask. population is now immigrants: 2021 census

Immigrants or permanent residents make up the largest proportion of the population in the country's history, according to new census data released by Statistics Canada, and Saskatchewan is gradually catching up to the rest of the country.

Across Canada, 23 per cent of people were landed immigrants or permanent residents, according to the 2021 Census .

In Saskatchewan,12.5 per cent of the province's population, or 137,615 people, were immigrants and 1.4 per cent or 15,835 were non-permanent residents, with the rest being Canadian-born.

"Immigration is definitely a driver of population growth within Canada, as we have a declining fertility rate and an aging population," said Whitney Jakobsen, an analyst at Statistics Canada for the Centre of diversity and socio-cultural statistics, noting an increase in Prairie populations.

"We project that within the coming years immigrants will make up more and more of the population in Canada and Saskatchewan."

Whitney Jakobsen from Statistics Canada says of the recent immigrants in Saskatchewan, almost three quarters were economic immigrants and provincial nominees. (Submitted by Whitney Jakobsen)

Immigrants are on track to account for up to 34 per cent of Canada's population by 2041.

One-third of present immigrants in Saskatchewan arrived from 2016 to 2021.

"The census recorded the highest proportion of immigrants of the population of Saskatchewan on a census. This is up from 10.5 per cent in 2016," she said.

According to the 2021 Census, 137,615 people, that is, 12.5 per cent of the population, were foreign-born (immigrants), 949,750 (86.1 per cent) were Canadian-born (non-immigrants) and 15,835 (1.4 per cent) were non-permanent residents. Among immigrants in 2021, 43,120 came between 2016 and 2021. These recent immigrants made up 31.3 per cent of the immigrant population. (Statistics Canada)

Recent immigrants, defined as those who arrived in the five years before the census, made up 31.3 per cent of the total immigrant population in Saskatchewan. They also represented almost one-third of the immigrant population of Regina and Saskatoon last year.

"Other parts in Saskatchewan saw growth too. In 2021, 3.3 per cent of the population of Moose Jaw were immigrants — an increase form 2016."

Asian-born immigrants accounted for a record share of recent immigrants in Canada , rising to 62 per cent in 2021 from just 12.1 per cent in 1971. Among them, India was the leading source country, contributing 18.6 per cent of those arriving in Canada from 2016 to 2021.

India and Philippines top source countries in Sask.

In Saskatchewan, the story is similar. The top three places of birth among immigrants living in Saskatchewan in 2021 were the Philippines, India, and China — with the same being true among recent immigrants.

"In 2021, India was the top place of birth for immigrants in Regina. That replaced the Philippines in 2016," Jakobsen said.

"In Saskatoon, Philippines was the top place of birth of immigrants, followed by India and then China. Similar to the country averages, in Saskatchewan, the top spot is switching between India and Philippines. "

Angad Singh Khurana moved to Saskatoon with his family from New Delhi, India, this summer. He says many Indians like him are moving to Saskatchewan and other provinces for better work opportunities. (Submitted by Angad Singh Khurana)

Angad Singh Khurana, who moved to Saskatoon with his family from New Delhi, India, on June 13, said these numbers make sense to him.

"The provincial nominee program is very good here, so immigrating to Saskatchewan is easier. I can have better education and overall development for my daughter here than back home," Khurana said.

"I also love the small city, easy commute and affordable cost of living in Saskatoon. This is going to be my home."

Ana Maria Ayong, who moved from the Philippines to Regina in 2009 on Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) , agrees.

"I, like many others, moved because I had relatives here who had migrated since 1972. And then SINP entices many Filipinos to come here," she said.

"I know many friends and relatives who move from Alberta or Ontario to Saskatchewan to get permanent residence, but many tend to leave after getting it."

Ana Maria Ayong said many Filipinos like herself moved to Saskatchewan because they have relatives there and the provincial nominee program paves the way further. (Submitted by Ana Maria Ayong)

Ayong also sponsored her siblings and very recently her mother. Like Khurana, Ayong enjoys the small city vibe of Regina.

Provincial nominee program attracting many

Jakobsen also said there was a growing number of immigrants from Africa, especially Nigeria.

Omer Khayyam, a Saskatoon-based immigration lawyer, said there has been an influx of refugees from Africa.

Omer Khayyam, an immigration and refugee lawyer in Saskatoon, says Saskatchewan and Manitoba have less-stringent English test score requirements, which attracts many for their nominee programs. (Osman Akthar)

Khayyam has been seeing a steady increase in his own clientele from those countries. He said provincial nominee programs in Saskatchewan and Manitoba are "quite lenient" compared to other provinces, thereby attracting more newcomers.

"Saskatchewan and Manitoba do not require very high English test scores. So, basic functional English suffices," he said.

"India is a great source country for many international students who pay really exorbitant tuition rates. For the Philippines, there are many care-giving and nursing opportunities here."

Khayyam said the number of hospitals and care homes in Saskatoon makes it a more appealing option compared to Regina for newcomers, especially Filipinos.