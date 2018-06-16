Immigration helped Sask. population surge to 1.17M: Stats Can

Saskatchewan's population has moved past 1.17 million residents, thanks in large part to people moving to the province from other countries, Statistics Canada says.

The numbers for the first quarter of 2018 were released this week, showing that Saskatchewan has seen the number of people leaving for other provinces reach levels not seen since 1990.

Net outmigration to other provinces was around 2,500, with most people moving to British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

The province's overall growth of about 1,488 people from January to March got a big assist from international migration.

Natural growth (births minus deaths) also helped boost the total.

However, the province's first-quarter growth is far less than the same quarter of 2017 when the increase was more than double (about 3,200).

The government touts the population as an "all-time high," and in a news release Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said it indicates the economy and province are on track.

According to data from the provincial government, in 2017 Saskatchewan did not bring in enough newcomers to balance out the exodus to other provinces,

By the numbers