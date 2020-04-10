If National Lacrosse League could hold playoffs this summer, Rush would be the No. 2 seed

When the National Lacrosse League cancelled the rest of its regular season this week, it came as no surprise to Evan Schemenauer.

"Once it became apparent that this wasn't a two week shutdown, things kind of spiraled in that direction," said Schemenauer, a writer and podcaster with Lacrosse All-Stars.

He said even if the NLL, which includes the Saskatchewan Rush, could open up again by summer there are too many factors working against more regular season games.

"One of the difficulties is there's so many American players in the league ... They have 20 per cent Americans and traveling back and forth across the border right now just is not a possibility," said Schemenauer, who hosts the Laxclass podcast.

"And with three teams in New York State and one in California, which are on complete lockdown right now, there was just no possible way to pull it off any time before probably the middle of the summer."

By then most of the players are committed to playing in a number of professional summer leagues and would not be available.

Playoff possibilities

The Saskatchewan Rush have won the league title three of the last five years. (Saskatchewan Rush)

The NLL is still holding out hope of having playoffs and crowning a champion.

When and how that would transpire is still very much up in the air.

"From what I understand they're going to try and do an eight-team playoff based on the regular season standings as they were at the point of cutoff," Schemenauer said.

That would mean the playoff teams would be Saskatchewan, New England, Halifax. Toronto, Georgia, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Colorado.

"If there's any happiness in all this right now, it's that if the playoffs were to occur the Rush are the No. 2 seed going into the playoffs,'" he said.

"And my gut is telling me that if this is going to happen [it will be] in a neutral site, probably without any fans, over the course of four or five days."

Schemenauer said he's not sure how fans would view that type of playoff scenario.

"Teams are not going to be in game shape, they're not going to be in their systems the way they should be heading into a playoff.

"But I get the league wanting to have a championship and not having to see the 2020 season with no champion … They're rolling into their 35th anniversary next year and they want to have something positive to feed off of."