​'If anyone needs to travel, I would have a Plan B': Winter storm hits central Saskatchewan

Environment Canada is warning people with travel plans in central Saskatchewan to have a "Plan B" as a winter storm is creeping its way into the province from Alberta.

The weather agency has issued heavy snowfall warnings in central Saskatchewan from Lloydminster to Saskatoon, down to Outlook and up to Prince Albert, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow forecast to fall there by mid-day Saturday.

Even more snow than that is expected in the Humboldt, Yorkton and Canora regions. They are under a winter storm warning, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow forecast to fall by Saturday night. Along with that, winds of 30 kilometres an hour are forecast.

Poor visibility and snow-covered roads can be expected with the winter snowfall that's underway. (Camille Gris-Roy/CBC)

In the areas with snowfall warnings, the snowfall will taper off during the day on Friday and then intensify on Friday night, Brad Vrolijk, lead forecaster with Environment Canada.

"If anyone needs to travel I would have a Plan B just in case any highways become either closed or maybe a little too sketchy to drive on," Vrolijk said.

The storm system is essentially running along the Yellowhead Highway corridor, he said. Regina and Moose Jaw have steered clear.

The snow that's currently falling is connected to a low pressure system coming in from British Columbia, that has made its way through Alberta.

So why is east-central Saskatchewan going to be so heavy hit?

"Essentially some colder air starts pushing southward through Alberta, which gives the system a little extra energy and the snow picks up," Vrolijk said.

When will it end?

"When it picks up in the evening, that's when it's going to really intensify, become the main event," Vrolijk said.

The Battlefords region will likely see snowfall end earlier in the day on Saturday, and end in the east throughout the rest of the day, he said.

Snow is forecast to end in the eastern areas that are under winter storm warnings by late Saturday.

A full list can be viewed online. Situations can quickly change.

For the most up-to-date highway conditions, check out the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline map at: http://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map.html