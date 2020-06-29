33-year-old man dead following single-vehicle rollover in Saskatoon

A 33-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle rollover in Saskatoon.

Police said the vehicle rolled after striking a guardrail at Highway 16 and Idylwyld Drive at about 3:15 a.m. CST Monday, trapping the man inside.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the vehicle was heavily damaged and firefighters had to cut an opening on the passenger side to gain access.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he did not survive.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital and is believed to be in stable condition, police said in a release.

Police say the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic restrictions were in place at Highway 16 and Idylwyld Drive south bound Monday morning while police investigated.