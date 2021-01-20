Icy roads, poor visibility mean travel not recommended on highways around Saskatoon, Regina

Drivers around Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Regina are asked to be extra careful Wednesday morning as a band of windy weather made travel treacherous.

On Wednesday morning, much of central Saskatchewan, stretching from the Battlefords through Saskatoon, Regina and into the far southeast corner of the province was still under a wind warning.

The wind started Tuesday night, carrying gusts of up to 90 km/h, bringing snow and rain with the weather system.

As of 6 a.m. CST, Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline had posted travel not recommended advisories on most roads in the Saskatoon area, including Highway 11 northbound to Prince Albert, Highway 11 southbound to Davidson, and Highway 16 eastbound past Lanigan.

As well, travel was also not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina, from the Highway 35 Junction to Balgonie and westbound, from the Junction of Highway 6 to Belle Plaine.

Travel was not recommended on Highway 6 northbound from Regina to Naicam, and southbound on Highways 6 and 33.

Highways said the roads were covered with ice, and had poor visibility and drifting snow.

Travel was not recommended in many other highways in the region, including Highway 3 from Prince Albert to Shellbrook.

Drivers are asked to be cautious and to slow down if they encounter icy conditions.