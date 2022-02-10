Icy roads cause highway closure, multi-vehicle accident south of Davidson, Sask.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Highways has closed down a large section of Highway 11 between Saskatoon and Regina due to extremely icy conditions.

As of 6 a.m. CST Thursday morning, the highways ministry had closed a section of Highway 11 stretching between Davidson and the Highway 2 junction.

Highway workers reported a multi-vehicle crash on the highway approximately 5 kilometres south of Davidson. Both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed and emergency personnel was on scene.

Drivers were advised to use extreme caution in the area.

As well, as of 6 a.m., travel was not recommended on all highways in the Saskatoon area, including Highway 16 from Saskatoon to Foam Lake and Highway 5 from Saskatoon to Wadena.

Freezing rain has caused roads to become very treacherous.