Icy, cold conditions blanket much of the province

Icy road conditions are making travel treacherous across much of the province while northern Saskatchewan residents are hunkering down with extreme wind chills that are dipping below -50 C.

Travel is not recommended in the St. Walburg area because of heavy snow

Most of the province's highways are reported to have icy or slippery sections and drifting snow.

Environment Canada has expanded its warning to people in northern Saskatchewan ​about "hazardous frostbite conditions."

The extreme cold warning has been extended into Monday and cautions residents that frostbite could occur in minutes.

Warnings were in place for the following areas on Sunday:

Cree Lake - Key Lake.

Fond-du-Lac - Stony Rapids.

Île à la Crosse - Buffalo Narrows - Beauval

La Loche - Clearwater River Prov. Park - Cluff Lake

La Ronge - Prince Albert Nat. Park - Narrow Hills Prov. Park

Pelican Narrows - Cumberland House - Creighton

Southend - Brabant Lake - Kinoosao.

Wollaston Lake - Collins Bay.

Uranium City - Camsell Portage.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside," said a warning from Environment Canada.

For up-to-date information visit the Environment Canada website.