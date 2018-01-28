Skip to Main Content
'I am SO excited': Sask. country music star Tenille Arts to sing Canadian anthem at NBA finals
A rising star in the country music scene will be performing the Canadian national anthem at game three of the NBA finals Wednesday night.

Arts won 2 Sask. Country Music Awards this year, has performed on The Bachelor

CBC News
Tenille Arts has seen her star on the rise since moving to Nashville. (Tenille Arts/Facebook)

Weyburn, Sask. born Tenille Arts has performed on The Bachelor and was named one of Rolling Stone's 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.

"I am SO excited to announce that I'm performing the Canadian National Anthem at Game 3 of the NBA Finals," Arts wrote on Twitter. 

"I am so proud to be representing Canada during the Raptors' first time in the finals!"

Arts won two awards at the Saskatchewan Country Music Awards this year, taking home the trophy for Songwriter of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

She moved to Nashville two years ago after signing a record deal.

Arts has opened for country legend Reba McEntire as well as Canadian country music singer Dean Brody.

The Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland at 7 p.m. CST. The series is tied up at one game a piece. 

The Saskatchewan Country Music Awards are celebrating their 30th anniversary this weekend in Saskatoon. Ahead of tonight's awards ceremony we'll check in with the woman tied for the most nominations this year. Tenille Arts has six of them in total. We'll hear which nominations mean the most, highlight moments from her life on the road, and what it was like to perform on the television show The Bachelor. 9:14
