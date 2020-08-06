Educators worried about going back to work at Hutterite schools, says Sask. Teachers' Federation

Teachers who work on Saskatchewan Hutterite colonies are extremely worried about the continued wave of COVID-19 cases there, says the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation.

Some of those teachers sent a letter of concern to their employers and are asking for help, said STF president Patrick Maze.

"It's incredibly important teachers feel safe, and are safe," Maze said. "Hopefully the Hutterite communities are open to the rigour we will be expecting."

A health policy analyst said he can't believe anyone is even considering opening Hutterite schools for in-person classes, given the infection rates.

"I can't see the rationale for opening the schools," said Steven Lewis. "I doubt we would open schools in Saskatoon if five per cent of the population was infected, so why would you in a communal living scenario?"

At least 390 of Saskatchewan's 528 new COVID-19 cases in the past month have been recorded in Hutterite colonies, or what the province refers to as "communal living settings," according to government news release information compiled by CBC News. That includes 87 of the 97 positive tests in the four-day period ending Aug. 16.

Maze said he's been hearing from worried teachers across the province, but those teaching in Hutterite schools will face added risk.

Plans for the return to class are not yet finalized. When they are, Maze said the STF will help the teachers decide what to do.

Chinook School Division director of education Kyle McIntyre said he's alarmed by the high number of COVID-19 cases in the region's Hutterite communities. He's meeting this week with community leaders to discuss protocols for their back-to-school plan. (Submitted by Chinook School Division)

The Chinook School Division in southwest Saskatchewan oversees more than half of the roughly 60 Hutterite schools in the province. Most are single-classroom schools, offering kindergarten to Grade 8. Hutterite youth are exempt from provincial high school requirements, and take apprenticeships within their community instead.

Most teachers and staff commute in and out of the colonies each day.

Lewis said those teachers could contract coronavirus in the school and become "vectors for the virus" in the towns and cities where they live.

Chinook director of education Kyle McIntyre said the COVID-19 numbers in the colonies are "alarming." Staff and student safety is the division's top priority, he said.

The division has written a tentative back-to-school plan specific to Hutterite schools and shared a copy with CBC News.

It calls for many of the safety measures planned in all schools, such as regular sanitizing and physical distancing when possible. There will also be daily screenings and temperature checks under the plan, and masks will be recommended.

A school will be shut down completely if a child or staff member tests positive, McIntyre said, although that detail is not in the plan.

McIntyre said the division is working very closely with the Hutterian Safety Council (HSC) and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

HSC chair David Tschetter said he's confident case numbers will be brought under control in Hutterite communities. Saskatchewan Health Authority officials have been able to work in 70 to 80 per cent of all colonies, he said, and he expects that number to increase in the coming days.

Tschetter said he sympathizes with teachers who have questions.

"I understand their anxiety, but it can be mitigated," he said.

School officials are expected to meet this week with colony leaders to discuss the plan.