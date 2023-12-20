U of S Huskies women's basketball team undefeated as of winter break

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's basketball team has its sights set on national success.

The team is undefeated as of the Christmas break, and is ranked first in Western Canada and second in the country, behind Carleton University.

"We have a great off-court dynamic, which helps things a lot," said Carly Ahlstrom in an interview with Candice Lipski on CBC's Saskatoon Morning. "We all just really enjoy being around each other and hanging out with each other, so obviously that makes such a huge difference on the court."

Ahlstrom was the leading point scorer in the Huskies most recent game, a dominant 101-34 victory against the Winnipeg Wesmen on Dec. 5. She scored 19 points, nabbed six rebounds and had a steal.

U of S Huskies Carly Ahlstrom goes up for a layup in a game against the MacEwan Griffins. (Electric Umbrella/Huskie Athletics)

The Huskies took the national title in 2020. Last season, the team lost in the semi-finals. Ahlstrom said the players are using last year's loss as fuel.

"I think some of the best things can come from some of the worst heartache, and I think after last year especially, having the same core people go through that has really lit a fire under our butt," said Ahlstrom.

"It's just kind of always in the back of our mind throughout the season, and you just always want to always remember how that feels and how we don't want to go through that again."

So far, they're on the path to achieving their goal. The team has finished the first half of the season with a perfect 10-0 record. During those 10 games they've outscored their opponents by an average of 30 points.

A positive influence

Ahlstrom attributes the team's success to coach Lisa Thomaidis, who has previously coached Team Canada.

"She is incredible. She is just as dedicated to making us incredible women as basketball players, and she really wants the best for you on and off the court," said Ahlstrom. "And her basketball IQ is obviously above and beyond a lot of those other coaches in Canada with her national team experience."

Huskies guard Gage Gassick, who is averaging 14.4 points per game, agreed.

"Coach is such an empowering woman in every aspect of each of our lives," Gassick said. "Having that mentor to shape us as we grow up in the basketball community is awesome."

Gassick is originally from Prince-Albert and has been named the Prince Albert female athlete of the year for 2023. She said it's a city that really values basketball.

"Taking a step back and seeing how P.A. has grown into such a basketball culture, it's really heartwarming."

Gassick said that although her team is sitting undefeated, Canada West is still intimidating.

"It's going to be really hard," she said. "But we were really fortunate to play some of the best teams early on in the season and continue to be faced with really good teams."

The Huskies will next put their unbeaten streak to the test Jan. 12 at the PAC when they take on the University of British Columbia Okanagan Heat.