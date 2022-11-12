U of Sask. Huskies hoist Hardy Cup after 23-8 win over UBC Thunderbirds

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies defended their Hardy Cup title in their bout with the UBC Thunderbirds at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon on Saturday.

The Huskies took the Canada West conference playoffs with at 23-8 win over the Thunderbirds.

Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter, but the Huskies slowly put points on the board with three separate field goals.

UBC shortened that lead to one point in the third quarter with a score of 9-8.

But after that, Saskatchewan pulled away, holding the Thunderbirds to eight points while putting up another 14 points of their own to finish the game.

The victory comes off a near-perfect regular season, with the Huskies only counting one loss: to the UBC Thunderbirds in the second-last game of the season.

With their win over the University of Manitoba Bisons last weekend, and UBC on Saturday, the Huskies earn their 21st Hardy Cup championship and move one step closer in the race for the Vanier Cup, where they hope to earn a fourth national championship.

The Huskies now go on to the Uteck Bowl. The winner of that match faces the top team from the Mitchell Bowl for the Vanier Cup on Nov. 26 at Western University in London, Ont.

The last time the Huskies won a Vanier Cup was in 1998.