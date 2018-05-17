U Sask coach fired for recruiting player who faced sexual assault charge reinstated after legal fight

After unsuccessfully trying to use the courts to push him out, the University of Saskatchewan has reluctantly reinstated a men's volleyball coach who recruited a player with a known sexual assault charge.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, the University of Saskatchewan said Brian Gavlas was reinstated with the Huskies team on June 20, with a transition plan in place.

"After exhausting all legal options, the university is legally required to reinstate Mr. Gavlas as men's volleyball coach," it said.

Gavlas was fired in May 2018 for recruiting Matthew Meyer. When Meyer was recruited in 2016, he was on bail for a sexual assault charge laid while he was attending Medicine Hat College in Alberta.

Meyer initially "redshirted" — the term for practising with the team but not playing or travelling with them — before officially joining as a player for the 2017-18 season.

After the Huskies volleyball season concluded, Meyer returned to Medicine Hat, where he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on the college's campus and taking pictures of her during the encounter. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Prior to his termination, Gavlas had been the team's head coach since 1992.

We have put more robust measures in place to ensure decisions around recruitment are properly vetted.​​​​​ - University of Saskatchewan

After an investigation meeting with Gavlas, the university fired him on the grounds he had knowledge of the charges and recruited Meyer anyway.

The university also said he didn't account for potential safety and reputational risks to student-athletes, the Huskies or the university, didn't inform his supervisors about the recruitment, and made statements to a Prince Albert newspaper about the subject without going through the university media personnel.

In 2019, Gavlas took his firing to arbitration between his union and the university. The arbitrator sided with Gavlas in a 2020 decision, but that was overturned in an appeal at the Court of Queen's Bench in 2021.

The decision then went to another arbitrator, who overturned the Queen's Bench decision in March 2022, forcing the university to reinstate Gavlas.

In the 2020 decision, the original arbitrator contested some of the reasons the university gave for dismissing Gavlas, arguing that he didn't breach university policy and did not compromise the safety of other student athletes.

Court documents from the latest decision show Gavlas was aware of the charges, but he believed a student athlete was permitted to play on the team notwithstanding a criminal charge and thought his supervisors were aware of the situation.

Read the March 2022 arbitration decision below:

The assistant coach of the men's team and the coach of the women's team were both aware of the charges laid against Meyer, the court documents say.

Documents also say Gavlas believed Meyer intended to plead not guilty to the charge, and that Meyer said the sexual act was consensual. Gavlas also wasn't aware of the specific details of the assault until after Meyer was convicted, the court documents say.

Meyer only told Gavlas he intended to plead guilty after the season was over, according to the documents.

Following his dismissal in 2018, a statement from the university said "the situation raised significant concerns as to how the player was allowed to become a Huskie athlete."

In an email Wednesday, the University of Saskatchewan said it is "committed to providing a safe working and learning environment and will always take all appropriate steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the campus community."

"We have put more robust measures in place to ensure decisions around recruitment are properly vetted," the statement said.

CBC News attempted to reach Gavlas at a phone number listed under his name, which was not in service.