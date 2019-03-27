Hunter who fatally shot another after mistaking him for an elk sentenced to 7 months in jail

A Prince Albert man who fatally shot another hunter after mistaking him for an elk is going to jail for seven months.

Austyn Adamko shot Jordan Darchuk on Sept. 16, 2017 while the two men were both hunting elk northeast of Prince Albert.

In March, Adamko pleaded guilty in Melfort provincial court to careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

On Monday, Judge Lloyd Stang sentenced him to seven months in jail to be followed by two years probation.

An agreed statement of facts had detailed how Adamko fired the fatal shot from about 200 metres, after sunset, when Darchuk was crossing a field wearing a red bunnyhug and camouflage backpack.

"This is a situation that is totally out of character, a normally very safe hunter gets caught up in a bad situation and a bad scene where ultimately the tragic loss of life occurs," said Brian Pfefferle, one of Adamko's lawyers.

Pfefferle said that the judge balanced the catastrophic impact on Darchuk's family against the accidental elements of the shooting.

"This isn't some sort of a tit-for-tat, in terms of the sentence somehow being related to the loss of life here. [Judge Stang] makes it very clear that's the not the purpose of sentencing and that's not what he was doing here," he said.

Darchuk's fiance, Jerrica Kress, said she didn't agree with Adamko pleading guilty to a lesser charge. He had originally been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

"It kind of felt like they were trying to say that the accused only really deserved a ticket for killing Jordan," she said in an interview in March.

"So in my perspective, this is just basically saying that, or implying that, anyone can be irresponsible with a firearm and just get a slap on the wrist."