Hundreds of Saskatoon residents in Sutherland urged to boil drinking water

Some 400 properties in Saskatoon's Sutherland neighbourhood are under a precautionary drinking water advisory after two water main breaks Monday evening stopped the flow of drinking water for some and caused low pressure for others.

People living in affected homes are asked to boil their drinking water until further notice.

"We thank everyone for their patience," said Trent Schmidt, Saskatoon's acting director of water and waste operations, in a news release. "This is the time of year when the frost gets closer to the depth of our water pipes and we can notice an increase in breaks."

It could be days until the water is declared safe

The water main breaks happened on 102nd Street West and on Packham Avenue. The area that is now under a precautionary drinking water advisory, according to the City of Saskatoon is south of 108th Street West. The water is flowing again, but the system is being flushed clean. Once that step is complete, it will take as long as 72 hours to make sure the water is safe to drink again.

The City of Saskatoon provided this map of the area affected by the precautionary drinking water advisory. (Supplied by the City of Saskatoon)

In the meantime, people who live in that area are being urged to review the white letter from the Water Security Agency and Saskatchewan Health Authority, and the yellow door hanger delivered by city hall with instructions on how to cope with the advisory.

Once water quality is confirmed, a green door hanger will be delivered, giving the all clear.