Gov't data shows Hutterites account for hundreds more of Sask.'s COVID-19 cases than previously reported

Many more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Saskatchewan are from Hutterite colonies than has been previously reported in numbers the province has released to the public.

The province had reported 1,590 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, with 390 of them being attributed to "communal living settings," a term the province uses to denote Hutterite colonies.

This week, Ministry of Health officials agreed to a CBC request to release internal data. That data shows a total of 596 confirmed cases on Saskatchewan Hutterite colonies, 206 of which were not previously attributed as communal living cases. That's more than one-third of the provincial total and an infection rate of roughly 10 per cent of the Hutterite population.

Nazeem Muhajarine, professor of community health and epidemiology University of Saskatchewan, said those rates remind him of parts of Italy or New York City during the first peak of the pandemic there.

He said the situation is urgent and much more needs to be done.

"We have to double up our efforts to test and isolate communities and places where people live where we know by previous data that the virus is lurking and is rapidly increasing," Muhajarine said.

University of Saskatchewan professor Nazeem Muhajarine said the 10 per cent infection rate on Saskatchewan Hutterite colonies is alarming, and more must be done to help these communities and their neighbours. (University of Saskatchewan)

Last month, Premier Scott Moe expressed concern about the reluctance of some colony leaders to follow public health advice.

"If you don't, many will get sick in your community. Some will get very sick. Some will die," Moe said.

It's unclear whether any of the hospitalizations or 22 deaths in the province are connected to Hutterite communities.

There have been hundreds of positive tests on colonies since Moe's warning. Government and Hutterite officials agree there will likely be more spikes in case numbers. Hutterite officials said 20 to 30 per cent of colonies have not yet been seen by public health officials.

Hutterite officials have said most of the people living in the colonies are complying and that it's wrong for the government to single them out.

Muhajarine disagreed. He said cultural sensitivities and relationship building are important, but can't hinder efforts to control the virus.

He said data and evidence must be the first priority. He said testing must be conducted in every Hutterite community immediately.

"We have to actually ask the cultural communities to own the issue and to put forward a way out of this issue. It is for their own safety but it is also for the safety of everyone around them," Muhajarine said.

Health policy consultant Steven Lewis agreed. He said it should be mandatory, given the high infection rate.

"The public interest triumphs over group entitlement," Lewis said.

School division and government officials are planning to allow in-person classes in Hutterite communities when school resumes next month. Under the tentative plan in the Chinook School Division, masks will be optional.

Lewis said the schools should operate remotely until things are safe. Muhajarine said he can't believe the Hutterite schools could be opening without something as basic as mandatory masks. He said the research is clear.

Muhajarine said all Saskatchewan residents must remain vigilant, even in regions where infection rates are low. Distancing, good hygiene and masks where appropriate are simple ways to stay safe. For governments, testing, tracing and public education are vital, he said.

"It's actually not that complicated," he said.

"It has to be done. This is one of the most serious public health threats that we've faced in generations."