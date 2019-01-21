More than 2,000 sign widow's petition demanding mandatory training for semi drivers
Federal, provincial transport ministers meeting Monday in Montreal to discuss training
The organizer of a petition demanding national training standards for semi drivers says she's grateful for the support pouring in from across Canada.
Calls for mandatory training intensified after a crash involving a semi and the Humboldt Broncos team bus in April 2018 that killed 16 people and injuring 13 others.
More than 2,100 people from every province and territory have signed Pattie Fair's petition, which was posted to the official House of Commons website a week ago after it was sponsored by Saskatchewan MP Kelly Block.
Fair, whose husband Stephen Babij died in a 2017 crash with a semi, said she hopes the petition will lead to action. Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau is scheduled to meet Monday with his provincial counterparts.
"I am grateful and overwhelmed by the support. Thank you to everyone," Fair said. "I am hopeful the transport ministers will pull together today."
The petition calls for national, mandatory training standards for semi drivers. At the moment, only Ontario requires truckers to take a training course. Saskatchewan and Alberta will do so beginning in the spring.
Critics say progress is being made, but that the changes are also creating an inconsistent "patchwork" of rules across the country. They say it makes no sense because semi drivers regularly cross provincial borders.
In most provinces, anyone who passes the written and road exams can immediately drive any size semi truck on any road in Canada in any conditions.
Carol and Lyle Brons are also encouraging more people to sign Fair's petition. Their daughter, Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons, died in the April 2018 crash.
"We hope transportation ministers will work together," Carol Brons said.
Garneau's office has said mandatory training is a good idea, but wouldn't say whether the federal government will take over. Academics have noted that while provinces currently set the rules, the federal government has the power to intervene and set national standards.
Joe Hargrave, Minister of Saskatchewan Government Insurance, said last week he's optimistic semi driver training will soon be mandatory in every province. He expects everyone to reach a consensus in Montreal.
Fair's petition has garnered 2,139 signatures since it was posted on Jan. 14. Nearly 700 of those are from Alberta, the province where the semi driver in the Broncos crash was licensed. More than 500 people in Saskatchewan have also signed, with the remainder spread among every province and territory.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.