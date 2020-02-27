1st-degree murder, kidnapping charges laid in relation to missing Humboldt man

Two Saskatoon men are facing multiple charges in relation to the presumed death of 20-year-old Humboldt, Sask., man Allan Douglas Garrioch. Garrioch, who also used the last name Glasier, had last been seen on Feb. 25 leaving his Humboldt home at roughly 3 a.m. CST.

Investigators found remains in the RM of Bayne in the early hours of Monday morning. A forensic autopsy is needed to confirm the identity.

Tristan Daniel Morrison, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a body, kidnapping while using a firearm and assault with a weapon, among other charges.

Joshua Dominic Canevaro, 23, is charged with kidnapping, assault and weapons charges, among others.

Police said there would be an increased presence near the hamlet of Dana, Sask., throughout the day on Monday, but that there is no risk to public safety.