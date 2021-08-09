Humboldt man, 21, dies in single-vehicle rollover

A 21-year-old man from Humboldt, Sask., was found dead after a rollover northeast of the town.

Humboldt RCMP said they received a call just after 4 p.m. CST on Sunday about a single-vehicle rollover about five kilometres northwest of Muenster, Sask., on a gravel road off of Highway 368.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle, RCMP said.

Humboldt EMS and firefighters attended. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The RCMP collision reconstruction team continues to investigate the incident.

