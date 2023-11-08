'Act of heroism': Family says 2 men who fell through ice died trying to save children

A Saskatchewan family is mourning after the loss of three members, including a seven-year-old girl.

"I'm devastated, but I feel very well supported by my family and friends and community," Kristen Bilawchuk said.

Bilawchuk lost her husband, Chris Novecosky, along with her nephew and niece on Saturday at Humboldt Lake, located about 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Her brother-in-law, Fred Novecosky, lives at the lake. Bilawchuk said the tragedy started when Fred's seven-year-old daughter, Ava, and five-year-old daughter went out on the ice by themselves.

"They always knew not to go to the lake without an adult," Bilawchuk said. "We don't know why, but the girls went out on the ice."

The girls' older brother saw them and rushed to get their mother, Heather Novecosky.

Heather told CBC News that she saw the girls floating far away from the lakeshore and rushed in to get Bilawchuk's husband Chris and nephew Joe.

"They ran out heroically without hesitation," Heather said.

Heather said she, Chris and Joe were walking on ice, trying to get closer to the girls, when it broke beneath them. She said her husband was able to get out on the water with a kayak and some life-jackets.

"My husband Fred saved my life and our daughter's life," she said.

RCMP responded at approximately 2:20 p.m. CST on Saturday. First responders were only able to recover three of the five people who had fallen into the lake. Ava was pronounced dead at the scene. Heather and the other daughter were taken to hospital in Humboldt.

An RCMP recovery team later found the bodies of Chris, 38, and Joe, 28.

Heather said she and her daughter have been treated and are doing better physically.

The family is preparing for Chris and Joe's funerals this Saturday in Saskatoon, and Ava's on Thursday in Humboldt.

Bilawchuk said she is "grateful and speechless" for the support the family has received, including GoFundMe campaigns.

"We're so in awe of the kindness and generosity of people," she said.

"We believe our faith is helping us through this as well, and having each other is what's getting us through."

Act of heroism reflection of character: Family member

Bilawchuk said she is comforted by messages on social media praising Chris and Joe as heroes who died trying to save others.

"This was not out of character at all for them. They're selfless and good men. Extremely kind, caring and generous," she said.

"Their act of heroism is truly a reflection of their character. They loved our family so much."

She said her husband and nephew were loved by many and known for their kindness.

Bilawchuk remembers Ava as "a bubbly little happy girl." The seven-year-old was a Grade 2 student at St. Dominic School in Humboldt.

"[Ava] was a bright light on Earth," she said. "She brought everybody so much joy."