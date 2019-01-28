Sentencing begins for semi driver who caused Humboldt Broncos crash

Twenty-nine families will get their chance this week to face the semi driver who caused the crash that killed or injured their loved-ones.

They'll be able to speak directly to Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who drove the semi involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, during his sentencing hearing, which begins Monday in Melfort, Sask.

Sidhu, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this month to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the April 6, 2018, crash that left 16 dead and 13 injured.

Several parents contacted by CBC News said they plan to read their victim impact statements in court. Others will have a representative read them or just submit a written version.

The Humboldt Broncos bus crash killed 16 people and injured 13 others. (Humboldt Broncos/Twitter)

A few say the stress will be too great and they are staying away.

"We support everyone there, but we're not going," said Michelle Straschnitzki, whose son, Ryan, 19, was paralyzed in the crash.

"I think it'll be a very emotional time for a lot of people. For Ryan, it's probably best to keep our distance."

'So much damage'

Sidhu's lawyer Mark Brayford told reporters earlier this month that his client knows he ruined many lives and doesn't want to cause any more damage.

Straschnitzki and others say they're grateful to Sidhu for sparing them the trauma of a lengthy trial but that there still needs to be a consequence.

"Fully believing with all my heart that Mr. Sidhu didn't set out to ... take the lives of 16 very beautiful souls and destroy the lives of 13 other boys, I just want this to never happen again," Straschnitzki said.

"People need to be made aware that one small action or inaction can cause so much damage."

The hearing will take place in a Melfort gymnasium big enough to accommodate the families, friends, supporters, lawyers, media and others. Judge Inez Cardinal has set aside five days for the hearing. On Friday, Cardinal rejected a media application to broadcast portions of the hearing such as the lawyers' arguments.

Michelle and Tom Straschnitzki's son Ryan was paralyzed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. (Susan Ormiston/CBC)

University of Saskatchewan law professor Sarah Burningham said Cardinal's sentencing decision will have to be based strictly on the facts, despite the international attention the case has attracted.

"It's so unique and so tragic, just the scale of death," Burningham said. "We don't have many cases like that, if any. It makes it a very emotional case."

Burnington said the early guilty plea and a lack of intent to harm could be a factor. The maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years in prison.

She said dangerous driving causing death has typically resulted in jail terms between two and five years in Saskatchewan.

"Our sentences are generally lower for offences that are about about carelessly causing injury, and so this will be lower than something you'd see in something obviously a murder," she said.

The sentences for the 29 offences will likely run concurrently — at the same time rather than one after the other — especially since the offences all resulted from the same action, she said.