Coroner's report into Humboldt crash focuses on ID mix-up, transportation safety

The Saskatchewan Coroners Services has completed its investigation into the Humboldt Broncos collision. It released six recommendations and announced that no inquest will be held.

The April 6, 2018 crash between the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi trailer killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver of the semi involved in the crash, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Sidhu started working for Calgary-based Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. three weeks before the crash.

The recommendations in the coroner's report are directed toward SGI, Saskatchewan Health Authority, Transport Canada, the Chief Coroner, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol and the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure.

Some of the points have already been partially addressed by the agencies.

Policy reviews, mandatory seatbelts

The report recommends the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure install signs and traffic control devices at the intersection where the collision occurred.

The intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 has become a makeshift memorial to the 16 people who died from the crash.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver of the truck that the Humboldt Broncos team bus crashed into, leaves with his lawyers Mark Brayford, right, and Glen Luther after the third day of sentencing hearings in Melfort, Sask. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The report also recommends that Saskatchewan Highway Patrol ensures stricter compliance with rules and standards for commercial truck drivers like Sidhu.

It recommended SGI implement mandatory training for truck drivers. This has already been done and is scheduled to come into effect March 15.

The document recommends Transport Canada push for stricter safety regulations on the electric devices that log the time drivers spend on the road.

The recommendations also include a specific reference to seatbelts in buses, asking that Transport Canada make installation of seatbelts mandatory on buses like the one involved in the Broncos crash. While that move is already scheduled by Transport Canada to be implemented by 2020, it is unclear whether older buses and all coach buses will be included.

Mass fatality plan

One of the players initially announced as dead was identified as Xavier Labelle, right. In fact, Labelle survived the crash. Parker Tobin, another of the 15 who died, was previously "misidentified" and believed to have survived. (Left: Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League/CP. Right: Submitted by Tanya Labelle)

After the collision, families scrambled to find out the condition of their loved ones. The family of Parker Tobin, a Bronco player from Alberta, sat at the bedside of a player they thought was their son, but turned out to be his teammate Xavier Labelle. Tobin had died in the crash.

It was previously recommended to the chief coroner that Saskatchewan Coroners Services create a mass fatality plan and train staff accordingly. Monday's report specifically mentioned identification of the dead again.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is also singled out and encouraged to review their policies around identifying the dead a mass casualty event.

Broncos families have been provided with the Coroners Service report.