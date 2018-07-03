Humboldt Broncos to make announcement about head coach position this morning

The home arena of the Humboldt Broncos in Saskatchewan is hosting a special announcement on Tuesday morning regarding the head coach position.

According to a news release, a "special guest" will be present along with Kevin Garinger, president of the Broncos, at the Elgar Peterson Arena starting at 11 a.m. CST.

The Junior A hockey club has been rebuilding after the death of 16 people associated with the Broncos, following a bus crash in April. Head coach and general manager Darcy Haugan was among the casualties.

Haugan was honoured at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas at the end of June. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The team was travelling to Nipawin for a semifinal playoff game when the bus and a semi-trailer collided.

In early May, Garinger announced the team will be back on the ice in time for the 2018-19 season.

Haugan "was the coach every player wanted, and that other coaches wanted to emulate," Garinger said at the time.

"He took our team to new heights — it will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards."