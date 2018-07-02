Humboldt Broncos to make announcement about head coach position

The home arena of the Humboldt Broncos is hosting a special announcement on Tuesday regarding the team's head coach position.

According to a media release, a "special guest" will be present along with Kevin Garinger, president of the Broncos, at the Elgar Peterson Arena in Humboldt, Sask at 11 a.m. CST.

The Junior 'A' hockey club has been rebuilding after the death of 16 people associated with the Broncos following a bus crash in April. Among the dead was Darcy Haugan, the team's head coach and general manager.

Former head coach Darcy Haugan was honoured at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas at the end of June. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The team was travelling to Nipawin, Sask. for a semi-final game when the bus its members were on collided with a semi trailer.

In early May, Garinger announced the team will be back on the ice in time for the 2018-19 season.

Haugan "was the coach every player wanted, and that other coaches wanted to emulate," Garinger said at the time.

"He took our team to new heights — it will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards."