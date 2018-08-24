Washington Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Saskatoon-born Washington Capitals player Chandler Stephenson is set to take the Stanley Cup to Humboldt, Sask., on Friday.

Stephenson and his team won the Stanley Cup in June, prompting the forward to promise a trip to Humboldt with the trophy in tow.

Saskatoon-born Washington Capitals star Chandler Stephenson is bringing the Stanley Cup to Humboldt. 0:14

Stephenson once skated alongside two Humboldt Broncos players, Kaleb Dahlgren and Brayden Camrud, who survived the team's bus crash with a semi-trailer. The April 6 collision killed 16 and seriously injured 13 others.

Stopped in hometown first

Stephenson chats with a Washington Capitals fan at an autograph signing event in Saskatoon's Kiwanis Park on Thursday afternoon. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Friday's trip is about bringing smiles to people's faces, Stephenson told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning earlier this week.

"It's just not supposed to be like that. Junior hockey is supposed to the funnest years of your life. For me it was," the 24-year-old said.

"To lose all those close teammates and your brothers like that, it definitely hits a hard spot."

"I'm just gonna try to bring the Cup down to Humboldt and hopefully put some smiles on people's faces and get them to enjoy it with me," he said.

Stephenson was in Saskatoon on Thursday to sign autographs and show off the Cup at the Vimy memorial in Kiwanis Park.