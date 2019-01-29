Friends, families gather for Day 2 of Humboldt Broncos crash sentencing hearing

Relatives and loved ones of victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash are bracing for a second day at the sentencing hearing in Melfort, Sask., for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the semi-trailer driver who pleaded guilty in the 2018 tragedy.

The crash last April left 29 people either dead or injured. Earlier this month, Sidhu pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Seventy-five victim impact statements were submitted to the provincial court, with 65 scheduled to be read during the sentencing hearing.

On Monday, many friends and families of victims told the court how the crash has affected their lives.

Some parents talked about how they would not be able to watch their children grow up, while others said they would never be able to forgive Sidhu for his role in the crash.

"I have no forgiveness," said Robin Lukan, whose son Conner Lukan, 21, was among members of the hockey team who were killed. "I want you to know you have forever destroyed the family I worked to create — I want you to feel the pain you have caused …. I will never forgive this wrong."

CBC reporter Jason Warick will be tweeting live from the sentencing hearing. On mobile? Click here.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Sidhu was found solely responsible for the crash.

A forensic collision report found Sidhu's semi-trailer didn't brake at the intersection of Highway 335 and 35 before the crash, despite the fact there were numerous signs with flashing lights to warn drivers.

Mark Dahlgren, the father of a young man injured in the Humboldt bus crash, talks about what it means for the families to have a chance to speak in court about the children they lost. 1:24

The report said Sidhu's view of the intersection was not impeded by any environmental factors like trees near the road or sun in his eyes.

The Crown prosecutor would not comment on what sentence he is seeking for Sidhu.

The maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years in prison. A law professor at the University of Saskatchewan said dangerous driving causing death has typically resulted in jail terms of between two and five years.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to run until Friday.