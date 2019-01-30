More gut-wrenching victim impact statements expected at Humboldt Broncos sentencing hearing

The waves of harrowing emotional statements from families of Humboldt Broncos crash victims are expected to conclude today in Melfort, Sask.

Wednesday marks the third day of a sentencing hearing for the driver who caused the crash, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu.

A highway crash between Sidhu's semi-trailer and the Humboldt Broncos team bus left 16 people dead and 13 injured.

Sidhu has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving causing death or bodily harm.

So far, 71 victim impact statements have either been read or presented in court. A total of 87 statements are expected.

On Tuesday, many friends and family got up to tell court how the crash affected them.

"Losing my child is not something I'll get over," said Raelene Herold, the mother of deceased player Adam Herold. "We are broken."

Former NHLer Chris Joseph and his wife Andrea arrive for the second day of sentencing hearings. Joseph's son Jaxon was among the sixteen players that were killed in the crash. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

While many people expressed anger towards Sidhu, some chose to show mercy to the driver.

"I forgive you," said Christina Haugan, widow of Broncos coach Darcy Haugan, who was killed in the crash. "The injustice and sadness is still there, but I've been forgiven for things I have done. If you ever want to know more about Darcy, come ask me."

According to an agreed statement of facts, Sidhu was found solely responsible for the crash.

A forensic collision report found Sidhu's semi-trailer didn't brake at the intersection of Highway 335 and 35 before the crash, despite numerous signs with flashing lights to warn drivers.

The report said Sidhu's view of the intersection was not impeded by any environmental factors like trees near the road or sun in his eyes.

Humboldt Bronco's team billet Denis Locke arrives for the second day of sentencing hearing for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver of the truck that struck the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

As well, a court document showed Sidhu committed 70 violations of federal and provincial trucking regulations in the 11 days leading to the April 6, 2018 tragedy.

The dozens of violations cited in the report revolve mostly around missing data in Sidhu's driver log book, according to the report. Regulators track these log entries in part to prevent drivers from working when excessively fatigued or sleepy.

Sidhu failed to account for time on and off the job, to account for the city or province where he spent each shift and to document whether the vehicle had any defects.

After the victim impact statements, lawyers will present their final statements to Judge Inez Cardinal. Cardinal must then decide on an appropriate sentence for the offenses. It's unclear when that ruling will come.

The Crown prosecutor would not comment on what sentence he is seeking for Sidhu.

The maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years in prison. A law professor at the University of Saskatchewan said dangerous driving causing death has typically resulted in jail terms of between two and five years.