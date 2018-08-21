Court adjourns case for accused in Humboldt Broncos crash

The court case of the man facing 29 charges stemming from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until this fall.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, is charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

Sidhu was not present at the brief hearing held in Melfort Provincial Court. His lawyer asked for the adjournment because he was starting to get detailed disclosure on the case.

In April, Sidhu was driving west on Highway 335 in a semi as a charter bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos was northbound on Highway 35 to an SJHL playoff game in Nipawin, Sask.

The two vehicles collided at an intersection. RCMP said the bus had the right of way, and that there was a flashing stop sign to warn drivers.

The RCMP said the semi was in the intersection when the vehicles collided. There were 29 people on the Broncos bus. The crash killed 16 and injured 13 others.

Police arrested Sidhu in July. He was released on bail with the condition that he not operate a motor vehicle and that he surrender his passport.

The bus crash gained international attention, with thousands of people paying tribute to those who died. A GoFundMe account for the families of the victims raised more than $15 million in 12 days.

Sidhu is scheduled to make his next court appearance in October.