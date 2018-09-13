'Nice to have them back': Home opener marks a new chapter for Humboldt Broncos

"What's the mood in the locker room like?" asked Dennis Cooke, staring down at a player seated on the Humboldt Broncos team bench. "Tense?"

"No," replied the player as Cooke prepared to zip-tie a homemade Broncos banner to the handrail.

"The guys just want to get on with the game."

Dennis Locke billeted Jaxon Joseph, one of the Broncos who died in last April's fatal bush crash. Locke brought a homemade banner and secured it above the Broncos team bench using zip ties. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

And about an hour later, that's what the 2018-19 Humboldt Broncos did, beginning a new chapter for a team looking to escape the shadow of the tragic bush crash that killed 16 team members last April.

The Broncos, playing from their home rink inside the Elgar Petersen arena, lost the 2-1 home opener game against the Nipawin Hawks.

But the junior hockey game, broadcast live in its entirety on TSN, served as more than just a contest. It gave the team, and the community of Humboldt, a much-needed second chance.

"It's a chance to see what would have happened," said ticket-holder Luke Puto, referring to the Hawks-Broncos game that the Broncos team bus was en-route to before the fatal collision with a semi-trailer.

"Obviously, everyone knows the story," said Puto. "They're going up for the big game. Could lost, coulda won. We'll never know. But it's kinda nice to have them back."

Even before people filed into the arena, the reminders of the crash were everywhere.

Signs bearing the name of dead Broncos faced people driving into the parking lot of Humboldt's Elgar Petersen Arena. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

As people drove into the arena parking lot under a grey and cloud-filled sky, they passed a series of placards, each bearing the face of a Broncos team member who perished in the crash.

Sixteen hockey sticks also stood to the right of the arena's front door.

Sixteen hockey sticks, eight on each side, frame a yellow bouquet of flowers by the arena's front door. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"Mixed emotions," said Mark Dahlgren of the prevailing mood. Dahlgren's son Kaleb was on the bus but survived.

Kaleb, along with seven other 2017-18 Broncos, came out onto the ice before the puck drop. Some still showed signs of a limp.

The last of the players to emerge from behind the boards, Jacob Wasserman, rode out on a wheelchair to wild applause from people in the packed, standing-room-only arena.

Players who survived April's bus crash stand during a moment of silence before puck drop. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

During the minute of silence that followed, the survivors wiped away tears and offered each other reassuring pats on the back. People watching from the stands cleared their throats.

"I think some people thought that maybe there would never be hockey in Humboldt again," said Dalhgren. However, Wednesday game's was "a game to celebrate hockey back in Humboldt."

Echoed Puto, "I think it's going to bring everyone here some hope for the first time in a long time."