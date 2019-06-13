Saskatoon police charge woman with human trafficking

Saskatoon police have charged a 23-year-old woman from Quebec with human trafficking.

Police said their investigation began in March after receiving information the woman was recruiting and trafficking three different women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

They said the women were forced to work in a number of cities in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The victims are two 20-year-old women from Quebec and an 18-year-old woman from Moose Jaw.

Police are worried there could be more victims.

The women were recruited in various ways, including personal introductions and through social media, police said.

The woman is also alleged to have stolen money and personal belongings from the victims in an effort to maintain control over them.

Police have not released the accused's real name, but said she has ties to Quebec and may go by the name Mina.

She is charged with three counts each of trafficking persons, uttering threats and theft over $5,000.

She will appear before a justice of the peace Thursday evening.

Police are encouraging any other potential victims to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.