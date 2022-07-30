Body of 5-year-old boy with autism reported missing near Hudson Bay found: Sask. RCMP

A five-year-old boy who was reported missing in eastern Saskatchewan on Friday night has been found dead, RCMP said Saturday.

The boy had been reported missing around 7:15 p.m. Friday, walking west from a home about five kilometres southwest of the town of Hudson Bay, police said. The boy had autism and was non-verbal, and was not wearing clothes when he was last seen, police said.

His body was found Saturday near the area from which he was originally reported missing, according to RCMP.

RCMP said their initial investigation has determined the boy's death is not suspicious.

RCMP issued a news release just before midnight Friday, asking for help locating the boy. In their Saturday news release, Hudson Bay RCMP thanked community groups, organizations and local residents who helped in the search.

CBC News has removed his name and photo.