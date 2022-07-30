Search underway near Hudson Bay, Sask., for missing 5-year-old boy with autism

Saskatchewan RCMP say a five-year-old boy with autism has been reported missing in the rural municipality of Hudson Bay.

Dawson Romeo was last seen at about 7:15 p.m. Friday night, Hudson Bay RCMP said in a release issued just before midnight

RCMP said the boy was walking west from a home about five kilometres southwest of the town of Hudson Bay, adding that the closest intersection was Township Road 450 and Range Road 2041.

RCMP said Dawson has autism and is non-verbal — but does make sounds which people searching for him may be able to hear.

They also said Dawson was not wearing clothes the last time he was seen.

He is described as being three feet six inches tall with a slim build and blond hair.

Hudson Bay RCMP are asking area residents to check their properties for signs of Dawson.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact RCMP or call 911 in the case of an emergency.

Hudson Bay is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.