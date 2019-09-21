Saskatoon police investigating city's 13th homicide of 2019

Saskatoon police are investigating the city's 13th homicide of the year, tying 2019 for the deadliest year on record for the city.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries after being shot in northwest Saskatoon on Saturday morning. CBC has learned he later died — the incident is being investigated as a homicide and a suspect has been taken into custody.

The recent death brings the city's total homicide count to 13, tying 2018 as the deadliest year on record for Saskatoon. 2018 was declared the record holder for the most number of homicides after police charged three alleged drug dealers — Shervin Beeharry, Japmanjot Grewal and Azim Kabani — with manslaughter in 2019.

The manslaughter charges stem from early 2018, when the Saskatoon Police Service responded to several drug overdoses that left four people dead. In July, police said they would be classifying the deaths as homicides.

On Saturday police were called to the 100 block of Howell Avenue, just south of Circle Drive, shortly after 5 a.m., according to a police news release.

When police arrived, they located the injured 21-year-old. He was transported to hospital by Medavie West but later died.

At around 11 a.m., a lone police vehicle remained on scene, but neighbours said there was a heavier police presence in the area earlier in the day.

The Saskatoon Police Service's major crime, targeted enforcement and identification units are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.