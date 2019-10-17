How do you vote in Saskatchewan if you have COVID-19?

There's still time for people stuck at home with COVID-19 to vote in Saskatchewan's provincial election, but time is running out.

Since the writ was dropped, anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 was contacted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and asked if they would like a ballot package dropped off at their home.

A courier would be sent from the authority, making sure Elections Saskatchewan had no record of who had tested positive.

The person would fill out the ballot and would have to get it in the mail before 8 p.m. CST on Oct. 26, election day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the health authority will no longer be telling recently diagnosed people about the system.

However, people who have been recently diagnosed can still contact Elections Saskatchewan directly and get a ballot delivered to them.

"Individuals will call us if they want to self-identify for privacy purposes," said CEO Michael Boda.

This spring, Elections Saskatchewan was granted the ability to alter traditional voting practices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boda said following the rules and making voting accessible has been a balancing act.

"We've been trying to push accessibility, but at the same time, the integrity of the system has to be maintained," he said.

"So, we're being careful that we can get those ballots back in."

Elections Saskatchewan has also modified the rules for the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, where chief and council decided it wasn't safe to hold in-person polls due to COVID-19 in the area.

There, band members were given the chance to apply for special ballot kits, which would be collected by election workers.

