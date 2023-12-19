Sask. Housing Corp. to buy — and then sell — Lighthouse Supported Living property in Saskatoon

The provincial government is buying the Lighthouse Supported Living's downtown property in Saskatoon, with a plan to flip it once it's empty.

The province made the announcement in a news release Tuesday.

"Through this investment, we are providing safety and stability for Lighthouse tenants," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said in the release.

"We want to ensure all people who currently reside at that location continue to have access to services and supports that help maintain their connection to housing as we work with them to transition to alternate accommodations in the community."

An official with the social services ministry said Makowsky was not available for an interview on the issue Tuesday.

The province is scheduled to take possession on Jan. 5, 2024. The building currently has 58 self-contained rental suites and 59 supportive suites. At one point, the site also had 61 emergency shelter spaces, but they were closed down after the non-profit ran into financial problems in late 2022.

In its release, the province said the Lighthouse will not be taking any more tenants once the province takes possession.

"Once alternate housing and support services are in place and long-term transition plans are complete, SHC plans to divest the property," the release said.

Earlier this year, a King's Bench judge in Saskatoon approved a proposal by receiver MNP Ltd. to sell the Lighthouse's assets in the city.