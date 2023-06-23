House fire hero who saved 4 lives honoured by Saskatoon Fire Department

Four people, a cat and a budgie are alive in Saskatoon today because Joe Madden stopped his car.

The veteran commissionaire was working the night shift on Nov. 28, 2022. He'd stopped to pick up a Big Gulp from the 7-Eleven at Clarence Avenue and Eighth Street just after 1 a.m. CST.

When he was leaving the store, he spotted fire coming from a nearby house. There were no sirens, no police and no firefighters at the scene.

Madden said not stopping wasn't an option.

"I just couldn't [keep driving]. I saw people in need. It's part of our training as well. We help people as much as we can," Madden said Friday.

The fire department presented Madden with an award of merit on Friday for his actions that morning.

Madden said the scene got out of hand in a hurry.

He pounded on the front door and got the two main floor tenants out and across the street. Then he went back to check on people in the basement.

Flames were crawling up the outside wall only metres away by the time he got them out.

"Shortly after the fire department showed up, the police [arrived], and I explained that I got everyone out of the house, mustered them across the street," he said.

"At that point the chimney blew up on the roof and I made my hasty exit."

No one was injured. The fire caused $150,000 in damage.

"Joe's decisive actions undoubtedly saved lives that day, reminding us of the incredible impact individuals can have in extraordinary circumstances," said Fire Chief Morgan Hackl at Friday's ceremony.

"We commend Joe for his exemplary actions and commitment to safety."