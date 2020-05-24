Saskatoon house fire causes $1M in damages

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a two alarm fire that caused an estimated $1 million in damages.

No one was hurt at the Saturday morning house fire in the 100 block of East Hampton Boulevard, which saw nine engines, one rescue unit, two ladder trucks and one fire investigation unit respond and support staff within the fire department.

The commanding fire officer saw two homes fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Within the first hour, the fire was brought under control.

Witnesses are being interviewed and a fire investigator is collecting evidence and processing the scene.

The fire department said the estimated $1 million in damage could change as the investigation continues, and an update would be provided when new information becomes available.